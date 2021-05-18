$61.06 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $61.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $57.30 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $21.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $271.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.56 million to $279.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $311.68 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 62.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.64 million, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

