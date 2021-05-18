638,083 Shares in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Acquired by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 638,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,517. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $308.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

