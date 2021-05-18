6,423 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $241.09 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

