66,685 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vale by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,394,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 867,341 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vale stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.