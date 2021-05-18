68,976 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.