76,308 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

