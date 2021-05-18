79,700 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Purchased by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Green Plains comprises about 1.8% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.18% of Green Plains as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $934,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

