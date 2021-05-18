$8.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.41 billion and the highest is $8.49 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,550 shares of company stock worth $40,078,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

