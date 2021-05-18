$837.89 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report $837.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $859.30 million and the lowest is $825.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pentair by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

