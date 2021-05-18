84,864 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $189.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.78. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

