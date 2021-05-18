85,942 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,942 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,561,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

PWR stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,390. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $101.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

