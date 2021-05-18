8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $935,042.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $935,042.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001111 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000612 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

