9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMTR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,522. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

