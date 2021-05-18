AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces $0.19 Semi-Annual Dividend

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

AAON has increased its dividend payment by 46.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.67. AAON has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $81.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

