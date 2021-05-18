Aave Price Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $637.54 or 0.01474633 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded up 41% against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $8.13 billion and $2.13 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00064939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00118763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,729.13 or 0.10938549 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,752,866 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

