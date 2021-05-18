AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

