Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.20 (LON:ASEI)

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (LON:ASEI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ASEI opened at GBX 381.41 ($4.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 353.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 318.57. The stock has a market cap of £184.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 383 ($5.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust alerts:

In other Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust news, insider Caroline Hitch acquired 2,900 shares of Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £10,121 ($13,223.15).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.