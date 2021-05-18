Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Raymond James

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $695.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,638,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

