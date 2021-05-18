Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.