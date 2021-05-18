accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Cut to Add at Peel Hunt

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 678 ($8.86) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 614 ($8.02). Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACSO. Numis Securities cut accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of ACSO stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 665 ($8.69). The stock had a trading volume of 87,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,622. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 667.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 491.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown acquired 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

