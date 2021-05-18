accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

ACSO traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 665 ($8.69). 87,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,622. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a market capitalization of £274.08 million and a P/E ratio of -11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 667.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 491.63.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Bill Russell acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.