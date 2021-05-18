accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Numis Securities

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACSO. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of LON:ACSO traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 665 ($8.69). 87,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,622. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 667.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 491.63. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 739 ($9.66).

In related news, insider Steve Brown bought 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

