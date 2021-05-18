Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON ACRL traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 54 ($0.71). 9,471,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,144. The company has a market cap of £168.13 million and a PE ratio of 180.00. Accrol Group has a one year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.