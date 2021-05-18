Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.93% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON ACRL traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 54 ($0.71). 9,471,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,144. The company has a market cap of £168.13 million and a PE ratio of 180.00. Accrol Group has a one year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Accrol Group
