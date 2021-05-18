Accrol Group’s (ACRL) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Accrol Group in a research note on Tuesday.

LON ACRL traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 54 ($0.71). 9,471,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,144. The company has a market capitalization of £168.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. Accrol Group has a one year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

