Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $18,249.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,172,150 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

