Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.55 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. 64,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,748. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.