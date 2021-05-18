Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-3.700 EPS.

ATVI traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. 64,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,748. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.64.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.