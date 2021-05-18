Acute Angle Cloud 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.18 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.13 million and $1.18 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.03 or 0.07865172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.13 or 0.02527365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.55 or 0.00679400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00205597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.43 or 0.00794081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.35 or 0.00667186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.00604356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006618 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

