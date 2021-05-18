Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.85. Adagene shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

ADAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth about $8,230,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth about $15,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

