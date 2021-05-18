ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Stock Price Up 2.3%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €10.64 ($12.52) and last traded at €10.54 ($12.40). Approximately 135,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.30 ($12.12).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.24 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

