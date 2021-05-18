Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $96.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.02. 1,470,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,570,117. The company has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

