AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post sales of $408.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.00 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $233.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $881.92 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

