Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 2,786 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $391.12 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.