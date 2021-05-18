Adviser Investments LLC Buys 6,149 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 89.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $245.89 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

