Adviser Investments LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $383.96 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.