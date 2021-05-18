Adviser Investments LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

