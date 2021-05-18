Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 24,653 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

