AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.