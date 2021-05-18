aelf (ELF) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $195.24 million and approximately $33.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00097107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00128397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.29 or 0.01473607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00118517 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.