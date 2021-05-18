AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. AerCap has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.12 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

