Aeron Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $213,072.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 152% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

