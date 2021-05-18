Aeternity (AE) Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. Aeternity has a market cap of $94.24 million and $15.70 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 382,712,760 coins and its circulating supply is 336,891,816 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

