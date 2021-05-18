Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

