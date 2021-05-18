AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Trading Down 4.4%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $142.93 and last traded at $142.93. Approximately 7,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 666,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,935. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AGCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after buying an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in AGCO by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

