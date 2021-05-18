Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $4.59. Agenus shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 378,312 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $969.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

