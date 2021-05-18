Agilent Technologies (A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of A stock opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last 90 days.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

