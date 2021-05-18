Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,430,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

