Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agiliti currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.39.

Get Agiliti alerts:

NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 360,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,838. Agiliti has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.