agilon health, inc.’s (NYSE:AGL) Quiet Period Will End on May 25th

agilon health’s (NYSE:AGL) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 25th. agilon health had issued 46,600,000 shares in its public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,071,800,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During agilon health’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE AGL opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

