Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

AGYS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. 98,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

